If smoking is bad women who prepare Ga Kenkey would have been dead – Camidoh

Entertainment of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian musician Camidoh defended smoking, suggesting it might not be inherently bad.



He argued, "Not everything that is portrayed as negative is negative.



" When asked if smoking is harmful, he responded, "If it's bad for you, it is bad for you.



The doctors have to detect that."



Camidoh compared smoking to the smoky conditions parents face while cooking kenkey, implying that exposure to smoke in various forms is common.



He emphasized, "It is not bad in my eyes because I’m telling a story," urging people not to dwell on the negative portrayal of smoking.