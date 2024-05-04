If you make it in life, don’t dine with broke girls - Habiba Sinare advises

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Actress Habiba Sinare offers counsel to men who have achieved success, urging them to avoid relationships with financially unstable women.



Sinare advocates for men to prioritize their financial stability before pursuing romantic entanglements.



She emphasizes the importance of focusing on personal growth and economic empowerment to meet essential needs.



In her perspective, men facing financial hardships should refrain from committing to relationships until they can adequately provide for themselves.



Sinare highlights the significance of becoming self-sufficient before seeking companionship.



However, once men attain financial security, she cautions against associating with women who lack financial independence.



Sinare bluntly addresses the issue, questioning the logic of impoverished men engaging in relationships when they struggle to afford life's necessities.



She encourages men to aspire to become the best versions of themselves and stresses the importance of maintaining standards in relationships.



According to Sinare, achieving success entails surrounding oneself with individuals who share similar aspirations and values.