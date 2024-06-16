Ignorance, no proper orientation cause of movie industry’s challenges – Socrate Safo

Movies of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: 3news

Socrate Safo, a prominent Ghanaian filmmaker and chairman of the Ghana Classification Board, highlighted reasons behind the stagnation of the movie industry in Ghana.



In an interview with 3FM, Safo attributed the industry's challenges to a lack of education and structured guidance among newcomers.



He emphasized that passion alone is insufficient, pointing out that many entered the industry without proper understanding, leading to ongoing struggles.



Safo stressed the need for comprehensive orientation and education for industry participants to overcome these obstacles and foster sustainable growth.



He lamented that ignorance about industry norms and practices has hindered the industry's development and called for urgent reforms.