Inaugurate creative arts agency board and appoint a legal executive secretary now – FOCAP tells government

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: Enewsghana

The Foundation of Creative Arts Professionals (FOCAP) has urged the government to inaugurate the Creative Arts Agency Board as mandated by Act 1048 of 2020.



The Act requires the President to establish the Board and appoint an Executive Secretary to oversee the registration of enterprises in the Creative Arts sector.



However, the President has not complied with this directive and instead appointed her daughter to manage the Agency, resulting in mismanagement.



FOCAP argues that this failure undermines the industry, as the Board is essential for granting and regulating activities.



They demand immediate action to align with the law and avoid criminal liabilities for stakeholders.