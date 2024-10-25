Incredible Zigi to lead dance workshop at Afro Dance Camp in Texas

Entertainment of Friday, 25 October 2024

Ghanaian dancer Incredible Zigi will bring his electrifying energy and expertise to Dallas, Texas, as a featured instructor for the upcoming Afro Dance Camp.



The workshop, which takes place from October 25th to 27th October 2024 at the Senter Park Recreation Centre, will provide an immersive experience for dance enthusiasts looking to learn from one of Africa’s most innovative and



celebrated dancers.



With over a decade in the industry, Zigi has garnered international acclaim for his seamless blend of traditional African dance and modern moves. His performances have not only captivated global audiences but have also pushed the boundaries of African dance on the world stage.



As a mentor and educator, he continues to uplift emerging talents in Ghana, fueling his passion for passing on his craft.



This workshop is a unique opportunity for dancers in the U.S. to learn directly from Incredible Zigi, whose visionary approach to movement and choreography has made him a trailblazer in the Afro-dance scene.



Whether it’s mastering signature steps or tapping into the deep cultural roots of African dance, participants are in for a transformative experience under Zigi’s guidance.