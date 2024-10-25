You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 25Article 1998287

Incredible Zigi to lead dance workshop at Afro Dance Camp in Texas

Ghanaian dancer Incredible Zigi will bring his electrifying energy and expertise to Dallas, Texas, as a featured instructor for the upcoming Afro Dance Camp.

The workshop, which takes place from October 25th to 27th October 2024 at the Senter Park Recreation Centre, will provide an immersive experience for dance enthusiasts looking to learn from one of Africa’s most innovative and

