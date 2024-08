Movies of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: BBC

Harrison Ford's fedora from *Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom* sold for $630,000 (£487,000) at auction.



The brown felt hat, crafted for the 1984 film, was auctioned with unpublished photos of stunt double Dean Ferrandini.



Other memorabilia sold included a Star Wars helmet for $315,000 and a Harry Potter wand for $53,550.