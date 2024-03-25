Industry players gather as Mdundo Ghana hosts mixer

Entertainment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Digital music service provider, Mdundo, organized an industry mixer over the weekend in Ghana, drawing notable figures from the music scene.



Among those in attendance were Amerado, Safo Newman, Ayisi, Rolly Panda, artiste manager Aubrey Mensa, Kofi Bruce, and representatives from the Lynx team. Also present were Kwame Baah (CEO, Yves Digital), Emmanuel Appiagyei (Crux Global), Robert Klah (PRO for CharterHouse), and various other industry players.



The mixer, held at the Rehab Beach Club, aimed to facilitate networking among industry professionals while highlighting the significance of Mdundo.com in the Ghanaian music market.



Daniel Ahenkorah, Country Manager of Mdundo Ghana, emphasized the mixer's purpose, stating, “This (mixer) was to establish our relationship with music rights holders and the industry.”



Mdundo.com focuses on supporting Ghanaian rights holders by generating revenue for them and ensuring easy access to music for consumers. Daniel further explained, “Our direction is to make music more accessible and affordable to the local consumer and offer advertising revenue as income to rights holders.”



The event, hosted by Mdundo Ghana, featured music curated by YFM’s DJ CueBeatz and was master of ceremonies by music executive Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh.



Mdundo, an African-focused music download service headquartered in Kenya and operational across sub-Saharan Africa, enables users to download music for free while providing advertising income to rights holders.