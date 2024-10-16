Infinix Lunch New Smartphone Infinix Lunch New Smartphone Comes with 6500mAh Big battery will be available with 400MP Camera ,Infinix Best Camera 5G Smartphone

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

The Infinix Note 13 Pro 5G is an upcoming budget-friendly smartphone with impressive features. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and 8GB RAM, it offers smooth performance. Its standout feature is a quad-camera system, including a 400MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, 13MP telephoto, and 5MP macro camera, promising high-quality photos and videos. It has a 6.91-inch IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, a 6500mAh battery with 120W fast charging, and runs on Android v14. The phone is expected to launch in January 2024 at a competitive price of ₹16,999.



