Inside LLC’s ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ concert to showcase Ghanaian talent in New York

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 May 2024

New York City is gearing up to host 'Ghana to the World 2024', a musical extravaganza on June 22 featuring top Ghanaian artists.



Inside LLC's much-anticipated event promises captivating stage performances, bolstered by the announcement of Nana Ama McBrown as the host.



Renowned for her charm and energy, McBrown's presence is expected to elevate the concert experience, complementing performances by Kuami Eugene, Itz Tiffany, Joey B, Keche, and others.



Inside LLC, dedicated to spotlighting Ghanaian music and culture globally, aims to unite music lovers and honor icons like Castro ‘Underfire.’



As the host, McBrown will infuse the evening with her signature humor and charisma, ensuring an unforgettable celebration of Ghanaian music.



Inside LLC's CEO, Nana B Gyimah, seeks to promote Ghanaian talent and heritage through innovative events like 'Ghana to the World 2024,' fostering global appreciation for Ghana's music scene.