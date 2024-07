Movies of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: BBC

"Inside Out 2" has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, earning $1.46 billion globally.



It surpassed "Frozen II" and "Barbie" but hasn't yet exceeded "The Lion King."



The film, which cost around $200 million to make, has performed strongly internationally and is Pixar's significant success after recent struggles.