International family amusement park opened in Accra

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The newly opened Shornaa Island Amusement Park in Accra marks the first international family amusement park in the capital.



Located near the Trade Fair, the park offers a mix of entertainment, adventure, and cultural experiences, set by a scenic lagoon.



It features cutting-edge attractions, including Ghana’s largest inflatable rides, bumper cars, a giant piano, and the region’s first musical light fountain.



Opened on September 12, 2024, it aims to boost tourism and local recreation, offering cashless digital payments for a modern visitor experience.



Guests were treated to a fireworks display and a tour of the park's offerings.