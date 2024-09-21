Introducing Sam Nickson a star to be

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Samuel Awortwe , ( born June 10) Popularly known as Sam Nickson is a Ghanaian Musician,Recording-Engineer,producer,singer,songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist. His stage name “ii Sam Nickson” was derived from his English name Samuel and Nickson by his grandmother who inspired his music right from infancy.

Sam’s penchant for music started early in 1995 as a young bass guitarist at the church of



His passion for music drove him to expand his music knowledge by learning to play a host of musical instruments including the bass guitar, lead guitar, piano,and drums. A blend of reggae and jazz music defines Sam's music.



Early life:



His father Mr Peter Awortwe was a veteran leading guitarist and singer. grew up drawing inspiration from her grandmother who was a lead singer at the Church of Pentecost inside their village. His daily routine of Carrying his father's guitars to church and from church motivated him to learn playing the six stringed instrument. At age 10 Sam had his first major play when one day the Bass guitarist was absent from church. Little Sam was asked to play and he did it to the admiration of all. Since then Sam kept learning and improving on his craft till date.



Career Highlights:



-Played as a lead Bass Guitarist for over 200 Churches in Ghana

-Played as a lead Bass Guitarist with over 15 Band groups in Ghana

-Trained her little sister Essi to win Tv3 talented Kids reality show in 2011 and Runner up on Viasat One Tv reality show dubbed Born Stars

-Toured with many Ghanaian and foreign musicians

-Performed at the Ghana National Theatre , Cape Coast Stadium, Bukom Boxing Arena, Alliance Francaise etc

-Trained a lot of music choirs

-Trained a lot of young bass guitarist











