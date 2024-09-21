You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 21Article 1984226

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Introducing Sam Nickson a star to be

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Sam Nickson performing play videoSam Nickson performing

Samuel Awortwe , ( born June 10) Popularly known as Sam Nickson is a Ghanaian Musician,Recording-Engineer,producer,singer,songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist. His stage name “ii Sam Nickson” was derived from his English name Samuel and Nickson by his grandmother who inspired his music right from infancy.
Sam’s penchant for music started early in 1995 as a young bass guitarist at the church of

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment