Irene Logan weds in vibrant ceremony

Ghanaian singer Irene Logan recently married her partner Joey in a stunning traditional wedding.

The joyful event occurred on Friday, April 19, 2024, following the surprise footage of Irene's bridal shower shared on social media just a day earlier.

Captured on video, the ceremony showcased Irene in a striking green kente ensemble, joyfully dancing alongside her bridal party adorned in matching green dresses and golden headbands.

Her radiant smile complemented flawless makeup, highlighting the singer's special day.


