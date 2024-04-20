Irene Logan weds in vibrant ceremony

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian singer Irene Logan recently married her partner Joey in a stunning traditional wedding.



The joyful event occurred on Friday, April 19, 2024, following the surprise footage of Irene's bridal shower shared on social media just a day earlier.



Captured on video, the ceremony showcased Irene in a striking green kente ensemble, joyfully dancing alongside her bridal party adorned in matching green dresses and golden headbands.



Her radiant smile complemented flawless makeup, highlighting the singer's special day.



