Is Couvade Syndrome Real?

Source: health.clevelandclinic.org

Couvade syndrome, or sympathetic pregnancy, is a condition where a man experiences symptoms similar to the woman who is pregnant, such as weight gain, nausea, and back pain. It’s thought to be a psychological response to the stress and empathy involved in preparing for parenthood. Symptoms usually start in the first trimester and may return in the third trimester, but often subside after delivery. While no specific treatment is required, managing stress through exercise, therapy, and preparation for the baby can help alleviate symptoms. Good communication with your partner is crucial to navigating this experience together.



