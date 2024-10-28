Is My Child Too Sick For School?

LifeStyle of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: hillfarmprimary.org.uk

Send children to school with minor coughs, colds, conjunctivitis, cold sores, or head lice. Keep them home if they have a high temperature (38°C+), vomiting, diarrhoea (48-hour symptom-free), chickenpox (until spots crust over), or impetigo (48 hours after antibiotics). If positive for COVID-19, they should stay home for three days. Children can return 24 hours after antibiotics for scarlet fever. Seek treatment for severe symptoms (ear infection, hand, foot, and mouth disease). The school aims for 96% attendance and reports absences below 90% to the Education Welfare Officer.



