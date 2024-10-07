You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 07Article 1990397

LifeStyle of Monday, 7 October 2024

    

Source: bbcgoodfood.com

Is The Keto Diet Healthy?

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Keto Diet Keto Diet

The ketogenic diet, or keto diet, is a low-carb, high-fat eating plan that aims to induce ketosis, where the body burns fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. Initially developed to treat epilepsy, it gained popularity for weight loss. Typically, the diet consists of about 70-75% fat, 20% protein, and 5-10% carbs, with strict carb limits (20-50g per day). While it can lead to rapid weight loss and improved insulin sensitivity, potential risks include nutrient deficiencies, dehydration, and challenges in long-term adherence. It's essential to consult a healthcare professional before starting, especially for those with certain medical conditions.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment