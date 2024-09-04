Is sex during menstruation safe?

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: medicalnewstoday.com

Having sex during menstruation is generally safe, but it carries the same risks of infection and pregnancy as at other times. While menstrual blood can increase the risk of yeast infections and other vaginal issues, barrier methods like condoms can reduce the risk of STIs and unintended pregnancy. Sex during menstruation can offer benefits such as shorter and lighter periods, reduced stress, and improved sleep. To manage potential mess, consider using towels, shower sex, or disposable menstrual cups. Despite these considerations, barrier contraception should be used to prevent pregnancy and STIs.



