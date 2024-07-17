Is wearing a corset the secret to a slimmer waist

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: www.pulse.ng

Corsets, or waist trainers, apply pressure to the midsection, creating a temporary appearance of a slimmer waist by compressing organs and redistributing fat. However, they don't burn fat or permanently shrink the waist. The spot reduction myth is debunked, as fat loss requires a whole-body approach. Wearing corsets for extended periods can pose health risks such as difficulty breathing, acid reflux, weakened core muscles, organ displacement, and nerve pain. While corset workout clothes offer light support and posture improvement, they don't provide the same shaping effect as traditional corsets. For lasting waist slimming, rely on proven methods like diet and exercise.



