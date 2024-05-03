Island is my only child - Medikal

Entertainment of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper Medikal recently opened up about his past marriage and the profound impact it had on his life in a recent interview.



Reflecting on his failed marriage, he calmly shared insights into how it shaped his journey.



Speaking on Logic Box, he stressed the underestimated influence of marriage on one's life, regardless of age.



Challenging the stereotype that marrying young hampers success in marriage, Medikal highlighted the importance of readiness and preparation over age.



Discussing his daughter, Island, he referred to her as a blessing and affirmed his dedication to providing for her as his sole child.



"Island is my only child at the moment, and I'm working tirelessly to ensure she has everything she needs. She's my top priority," Medikal emphasized.



As he gears up for his highly anticipated 02 Arena concert on May 3rd, featuring A-list Ghanaian artists, Medikal is poised for a significant musical milestone.



