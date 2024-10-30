You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 30Article 2000156

Music of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

‘It is wrong,’ Tope Alabi wants rivalry among gospel artistes to end

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Tope Alabi Tope Alabi

Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi has expressed her sadness about the spreading rivalry among artistes in the gospel music industry.

During her performance at the Celebrating Jesus 7.0 concert, she stated her concern and advised for a better connection among her colleagues.

Tope Alabi reminded them that they should “work for God” and stop fighting themselves.

She said, “It is wrong to see each

Read full article.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment