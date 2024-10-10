It’s because of the money – Broda Sammy explains motive behind his NPP campaign song

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Controversial gospel musician Broda Sammy has released a campaign song for New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The artist praised the vice president's achievements in the lyrics, suggesting that the “wheel of Ghana” has been entrusted to him to lead the nation.



In his social media announcement, Broda Sammy defended his decision to make a political song, urging the public not to criticize him, stating, “Please don’t insult me o because it is money and it is my work.”