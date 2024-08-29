It’s morally wrong to snoop your partner’s phone – so why do we do it?

LifeStyle of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: independent.co.uk

Snooping through a partner's phone is invasive and often leads to more insecurity, not resolution. Even when suspecting infidelity, breaching privacy can damage trust further. Accessing someone's phone won't provide the context needed to truly understand their behavior and may fuel irrational anger. Healthy relationships thrive on trust and boundaries, and couples should openly discuss respecting each other's privacy. In relationships with mutual trust, there should be no desire to check a partner’s phone. Boundaries protect the relationship, fostering respect rather than restraint.



