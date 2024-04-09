It's not risky or sinful to do boobs enhancement - Dr. Curves

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Dr. Abrokwaa-Yankyera, also known as Dr. Curves, has shared his successful cosmetic procedures for numerous celebrities.



Defending his work in an interview with Zion Felix, Dr. Curves emphasized the natural desire for youth and beauty as individuals age, likening body enhancements to men using hair dye to appear younger.



Acknowledging his clients' privacy preferences, he affirmed that pursuing such procedures is an individual's prerogative to find joy.



Dr. Curves highlighted the normalcy of body enhancements, noting that he has discreetly assisted many celebrities in this process.



He stressed that there's nothing wrong with enhancing one's body, despite keeping these procedures private at the request of his clients.