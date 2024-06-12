It’s ridiculous – Stonebwoy reacts to Shatta Wale’s TF show cancellation brouhaha

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Stonebwoy responded to accusations linking him to the cancellation of Shatta Wale's show at the University of Ghana.



Shatta Wale's camp blamed him, alleging influence.



However, the Dean clarified that the cancellation resulted from lacking proper permissions and security arrangements.



Stonebwoy dismissed the claims, stating they were baseless and absurd.



He emphasized his focus on performing at his own event and not organizing others.



Stonebwoy expressed surprise at the accusations and called for an apology from those who doubted him.



He highlighted the importance of acknowledging the truth, even after clarification from the university's Dean.