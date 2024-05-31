It's unfair to compare the Ghanaian music industry to Nigeria's – King Promise

Entertainment of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghanaian music sensation King Promise, during an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray has argued that comparing Ghanaian and Nigerian music industries is unfair.



He highlighted the significant differences in population size, financial investment, and infrastructure, which favor Nigeria.



King Promise stated, "It’s unfair to compare the Ghanaian music industry to Nigeria’s," emphasizing that these disparities contribute to Nigeria's dominance in African music.



He called for greater support, investment, and recognition for Ghanaian musicians to help elevate their industry.



His remarks underscore the need for strategic efforts to address these gaps and foster growth in Ghana’s music scene.