Entertainment of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

It's works that wins Grammy not words - Kofi Kinaata to colleagues

Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has shared his perspective on the pursuit of GRAMMY awards, emphasizing the importance of tangible achievements over vocal aspirations.



In an interview on Accra FM on May 16, 2024, Kinaata explained his reserved approach towards discussing the GRAMMYs, stating, “It’s not won by words; it’s rather won by your works.”



Kinaata believes in focusing on hard work and dedication, suggesting that there is more groundwork to be laid before aiming for such prestigious recognition.



His stance underscores the significance of consistent effort and tangible accomplishments in the music industry.



Advocating for collective support within the music community, Kinaata expressed willingness to back fellow musicians who are ready for GRAMMY consideration.



The GRAMMY Awards, established in 1959, are renowned for honoring artistic and technical excellence across various music genres.



Selected by voting members of the Recording Academy, the award symbolizes peer recognition and celebrates outstanding contributions to music creation.

object(stdClass)#33 (44) { ["id"]=> string(7) "1939730" ["published_on"]=> string(10) "2024-05-17" ["published_at"]=> string(8) "12:48:06" ["created_at"]=> string(19) "2024-05-17 12:48:06" ["revised"]=> string(19) "2024-05-17 12:48:06" ["category"]=> string(1) "E" ["title"]=> string(66) "It's works that wins Grammy not words - Kofi Kinaata to colleagues" ["title2"]=> string(0) "" ["lang"]=> string(2) "en" ["lang2"]=> string(0) "" ["contents"]=> string(1082) "Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has shared his perspective on the pursuit of GRAMMY awards, emphasizing the importance of tangible achievements over vocal aspirations. In an interview on Accra FM on May 16, 2024, Kinaata explained his reserved approach towards discussing the GRAMMYs, stating, “It’s not won by words; it’s rather won by your works.” Kinaata believes in focusing on hard work and dedication, suggesting that there is more groundwork to be laid before aiming for such prestigious recognition. His stance underscores the significance of consistent effort and tangible accomplishments in the music industry. Advocating for collective support within the music community, Kinaata expressed willingness to back fellow musicians who are ready for GRAMMY consideration. The GRAMMY Awards, established in 1959, are renowned for honoring artistic and technical excellence across various music genres. Selected by voting members of the Recording Academy, the award symbolizes peer recognition and celebrates outstanding contributions to music creation." ["contents2"]=> string(0) "" ["source"]=> string(58) "www.ghanaweb.live" ["sourceUrl"]=> string(25) "https://www.ghanaweb.live" ["image"]=> string(8) "43067523" ["image_caption_text"]=> string(12) "Kofi Kinaata" ["dossier"]=> string(1) "0" ["disallowed_countries"]=> NULL ["allowed_countries"]=> string(0) "" ["uploaded_by"]=> string(3) "299" ["updated_by"]=> string(2) "-1" ["content_flag"]=> string(6) "normal" ["gallery"]=> string(1) "0" ["has_gallery"]=> bool(false) ["video"]=> string(1) "0" ["composed_by"]=> string(3) "299" ["tags"]=> string(0) "" ["disclaimer"]=> string(2) "no" ["sourceImageExists"]=> bool(true) ["srcImage"]=> string(65) "https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/src/Kofi_Kinaata_-_unfazed.jpg" ["srcImageWidth"]=> int(988) ["srcImageHeight"]=> int(666) ["logo_details"]=> array(6) { [0]=> int(349) [1]=> int(35) [2]=> int(3) [3]=> string(23) "width="349" height="35"" ["bits"]=> int(8) ["mime"]=> string(9) "image/png" } ["composedby_name"]=> string(20) "Ebenezer Akandurugo " ["photos"]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(7) { ["photo"]=> string(8) "43067523" ["src_photo"]=> string(65) "https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/src/Kofi_Kinaata_-_unfazed.jpg" ["volgnr"]=> string(1) "1" ["width"]=> string(0) "" ["height"]=> string(0) "" ["caption"]=> string(12) "Kofi Kinaata" ["url"]=> string(56) "https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/pics/430/43067523.jpg" } } ["has_video"]=> bool(false) ["twi_video"]=> bool(false) ["clip"]=> bool(false) ["image_extension"]=> string(3) "jpg" ["image_caption"]=> string(22) "Kofi Kinaata Unfazed" ["image_width"]=> string(3) "600" ["image_height"]=> string(3) "404" ["posting"]=> bool(false) ["comment_cnt"]=> int(0) }