It took me 4 years to piece 'Salaga Soljah' album together - Blakk Rasta

Music of Monday, 4 March 2024

Blakk Rasta recently released his latest album, Salaga Soljah, disclosing that it took him a meticulous four-year journey to piece it together.



Speaking at an exclusive listening event held at the La Palm Royale Beach Hotel in Accra, he emphasized the dedication poured into crafting this musical work.



"When I am doing something, I take my time and execute it well, and that is what I did with Salaga Soljah," he affirmed, highlighting his deliberate approach to the project.



Blakk Rasta expressed contentment with the outcome, emphasizing the collaboration with top-notch Reggae musicians such as Tiken Jah Fakoly and Anthony B, who contributed to the album.



The album comprises 20 tracks, all recorded live, reflecting a blend of languages including French, English, Twi, and Blakk Rasta's native Dagbani dialect. Notable songs like "Sodom and Gomorrah," "Bua," and "Thief President" resonate with everyday experiences and real-life narratives.



During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Blakk Rasta embarked on the journey of creating Salaga Soljah.



He acknowledged the immense support from fellow DJs, whose enthusiastic reception of the album's pre-release tracks bolstered his confidence.



Salaga Soljah, engineered by sound experts Hayford T. Road (Hot M) and Zapp Mallet, encompasses a diverse range of themes, including social commentary and personal reflections.



The album has garnered commendations from industry figures like Kafui Dey, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Mr. Logic, Black Santino, and Mo Spence, who lauded its depth and resonance.



Blakk Rasta, renowned for previous albums such as "The Rasta Shrine" (2000) and "Kuchoko Revolution" (2016), continues to leave an indelible mark on the Reggae scene. His accolades include winning "Radio Reggae Show Host of the Year" at the Radio and TV Personality Awards in 2011 and clinching the Reggae Song category with "Our Africa" at the Bass Awards in 2013.