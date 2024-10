Entertainment of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: ZionFelix

MC Portfolio responded to suggestions for Stonebwoy to feature Screw Face on the remix of his song "Jejereje."



While acknowledging Screw Face's artistic fit, Portfolio argued that it wouldn't be commercially beneficial.



He proposed that featuring Nigerian singer Flavour N’abania or Ivory Coast's Freddy Meiway would enhance international appeal.