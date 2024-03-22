Ivan Quashigah urges quality in local film production to compete globally

Entertainment of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian filmmaker Ivan Quashigah has emphasized the capability of locally produced content to rival foreign productions, given sufficient investment and attention to production standards.



In an interview on Hitz FM, Quashigah asserted that the allure of foreign telenovelas and soap operas primarily stems from their high production quality.



However, he noted that with initiatives like those by Akwaaba Magic commissioning top-tier productions meeting international standards, Ghanaian content has proven its potential to captivate global audiences.



Quashigah highlighted the importance of meeting global standards in production, stating, "We can produce to the standards that are expected of us around the world. So we can’t say that foreign content will be able to beat local content if it is well-produced."



Moreover, he stressed the intrinsic appeal of local content to Ghanaians, who seek narratives reflecting their own culture and experiences. Quashigah emphasized that the deep understanding of Ghanaian culture gives locally produced content a unique advantage over foreign counterparts.



"Ghanaians love to see themselves on the screen. They want to see their stories, and they want to be seen to be enjoying themselves," Quashigah remarked, underlining the preference for locally crafted narratives.



He further expressed confidence in the rapid acceptance of locally produced content, stating, "Anything that is produced locally would sell more quickly than if you bring it from outside."



Quashigah's insights underscore the potential of Ghana's film industry to compete on a global scale, given the necessary investment and recognition. As the demand for authentic storytelling grows, the emphasis on high-quality, locally produced content becomes increasingly vital in the international market.