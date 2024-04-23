J.A Kuffour was shocked of lack of award for my good works - Great Ampong

Music of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian gospel musician Great Ampong recently shared his astonishment at not receiving any awards despite releasing 17 albums during an interview on Mothers 102.7fm.



Known for his inspirational and soulful music, Great Ampong, whose real name is Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, discussed his career and the absence of industry recognition on Mothers Ayekoo Drive '3y3 Mad' with Bishop Agbey Jnr.



During the interview, Great Ampong expressed surprise that he hasn't been honored with awards, mentioning former President J. A. Kuffour as part of the people who are shock of his lack of recognition emphasizing the length and success of his career.



Great Ampong also revealed an incident where some VGMA board members allegedly solicited payment from his management to guarantee wins in three categories, leading to their decision to boycott the event in subsequent years.



Despite the lack of awards, Great Ampong's powerful and soul-stirring songs have earned him a loyal fan base who appreciate his unique style and heartfelt lyrics.



He remains dedicated to producing music that resonates with his audience and inspires them to connect with their faith.



Stream his latest single 'higher we go' via the link below



