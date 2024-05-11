J.Derobie launches record label following departure from empawa Africa

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian artist J.Derobie bids farewell to Empawa Africa, Mr. Eazi's record label, embarking on a fresh musical journey with the inauguration of Turf Way Records.



The new venture aims to foster and nurture emerging talents, marking a significant shift in J.Derobie's career trajectory.



Simultaneously, he introduces his latest EP, "Firm After All," a collaborative effort with Skillions Records and Tieme Music, now available across various streaming platforms.



Expressing gratitude to Mr. Eazi and embracing the dawn of his new phase, J.Derobie shares his excitement on Instagram, extending appreciation to his new partners at Turf Way Records, Skillions Global, and Tieme Music.



