Jacinta reveals how she handles challenges

Movies of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned comedian Jacinta Ocansey shared insights on her approach to tackling challenges in her comedy career, emphasizing her ability to ignore many obstacles.



In an interview with Joy Entertainment’s Becky, Jacinta highlighted her strategy of ignoring things that pose challenges. "I think I have been around long enough to know that I need to ignore a lot of things. So I have learnt to ignore a lot of things. Either I’m cracking jokes about them or I’m ignoring them," she explained.



This revelation comes amid concerns about the mental health of creatives who often struggle in silence with their issues, sometimes leading to depression.



Jacinta has performed at prestigious comedy events in Ghana and Nigeria, including Comedy Night with Buchi (Lagos), Shakara and the Gang (Lagos), and numerous other notable shows like Comedy Express, Girl Talk, and Lord of the Ribs.



Additionally, she hosts her annual stand-up comedy specials. In 2022, she debuted her first show titled 'One Night Stand,' followed by 'Woman on Top' in 2023.