Jacinta speaks out against gender discrimination in the creative industry

In a candid revelation, comedian Jacinta Ocansey has shed light on the discrimination she faces within the creative arts sector due to her gender.



Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z with Kwame Dadzie, Jacinta revealed instances where she received unequal pay compared to her male counterparts solely because of her gender.



Recalling her experiences, Jacinta disclosed how she turned down roles upon discovering that her male colleagues were offered significantly higher compensation for the same projects.



She expressed her dismay, stating, “I mean our industry is so small such that I could pick up my phone and call my colleagues and say ‘Guy how far these people are calling have they called you? So what figures are we playing with so that all appear to be on the same page? And then I realised that okay I'm being offered GH¢5 and offering other people GH¢10.”



Asserting her stance, Jacinta emphasised her refusal to accept offers when she felt undervalued. She stressed that it's within her right to negotiate for fair compensation and quietly decline offers that fail to meet her standards.



Highlighting the unfair treatment prevalent in the industry, Jacinta recounted being denied opportunities, with one event organiser citing women as "difficult to manage." She expressed her discontent, stating that women in the industry are often judged not by their qualifications or abilities but by their gender.



Disputing the notion that being a woman makes it easier in the industry, Jacinta emphasised the challenges faced by women. She quipped, “No, it's actually tougher when you're a woman. How many people want to sleep with a man before they help him?”