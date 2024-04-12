You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 12Article 1930028

Jackie Appiah pays tribute to late Nollywood actor Junior Pope

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah recently paid tribute to the late Nollywood actor Junior Pope on Instagram, urging a deeper appreciation for life beyond mere survival.

The news of Junior Pope's sudden demise on April 10, 2024, shook the entertainment industry, triggering an outpouring of grief from colleagues and fans alike.

Jackie Appiah joined the mourning wave, expressing her condolences and thoughts on the fragility of life.

In her Instagram post, she emphasized the importance of finding a balance between ambition and personal well-being. Appiah's message called for a reflection on the risks associated with relentlessly pursuing one's daily needs.


