Jamaican Reggae legend Easton Singer Jay Clarke to storm Ghana

Entertainment of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: GNA

Jamaican reggae artist Easton Singer Jay Clarke is planning a "pilgrimage" and mega show in Ghana to celebrate 50 years in the reggae music industry.



Born in 1955 in Hanover, Jamaica, Clarke's career took off in 1975 with his hit "Bike No License." Known as the Highpriest of Reggae, he has worked with labels like MICRON, UPSETTERS, and GG ALSTARS.



In 1988, he won the Jamaica Festival Song Contest as Singer Jay. Clarke aims to spread cultural music without shameful lyrics and has performed in Germany, Holland, and Belgium.



Now, he looks forward to completing his mission in Africa, starting with Ghana.