Source: BBC

James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader, dies aged 93

James Earl Jones, the acclaimed actor known for his iconic voice as Darth Vader in Star Wars, has passed away at 93.

With a career spanning films like Field of Dreams and The Lion King, Jones won numerous awards, including an honorary Oscar.

His deep, recognizable voice also graced CNN's tagline.

Tributes from celebrities highlight his impact on film and television.

Born in Mississippi in 1931, Jones overcame a childhood stammer to become a legendary figure in entertainment.

