Movies of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: Yahoo

Despite many not having seen the series, there is widespread national pride

Japan celebrated "Shogun's" historic Emmy win, with the series taking home 18 awards and becoming the first non-English-language show to win best drama.



Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai made history as the first Japanese actors to win Emmys.



Despite many not having seen the series, there is widespread national pride.