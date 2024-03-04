Jasmine Okafor assumes control of late Nollywood actor Mr Ibu's TikTok account

Movies of Monday, 4 March 2024

Jasmine Okafor, the adopted daughter of recently deceased Nollywood actor Mr Ibu, has taken over his TikTok account shortly after his demise. The account with over 1 million followers, is now under her control.



Jasmine Okafor has rebranded the account under her own name, removing all of the late actor’s videos except those featuring her.



A recent inspection of the late actor’s TikTok page by 3News on Sunday revealed its new handle, @LadyJasminec_live.



Jasmine Okafor has maintained her personal account under the username @ladyjasminec, which commands 1.3 million followers.



The motive behind her actions remains unclear. However, it is noteworthy that Mr. Ibu’s adopted daughter established the account for him years ago and managed it on his behalf.



John Okafor, famously known as Mr. Ibu, passed away at Evercare Hospital in Lagos on Saturday, March 2, at the age of 62, following a prolonged illness. His manager stated that he experienced a cardiac arrest during treatment at a Lagos State hospital.



The esteemed actor had been grappling with health challenges since October 2023, undergoing multiple surgeries that eventually led to the amputation of his leg. He was discharged from the hospital in early January of the current year after receiving treatment. In October 2023, he made a public appeal for financial assistance to address his ailment.



Mr. Ibu, until his demise, hailed from Nkanu West in Enugu State. He is survived by his wife and three children.