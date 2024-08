Music of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician Jay Baba, based in Rochester, NY, won the Afro Pop/Afrobeats Song of the Year (USA) at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA.



The event, held on August 17, 2024, in New Jersey, celebrated Jay Baba's hit song "Money."



He thanked fans and promised continued excellence in his music.