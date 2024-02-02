Entertainment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Jay Foley, co-host on 3music TV's "Culture Daily" program alongside C Real, Lerny Lomotey, and Olele Salvador, has declared Shatta Wale's hit song "Taking Over" as the best song in the world.



"Culture Daily" is a popular program that delves into the latest events and developments within the entertainment industry. During a recent episode, Jay Foley, who also assumes the role of Programs Manager at the TV station, expressed his admiration for Shatta Wale's iconic track.



Speaking on the show, Jay Foley emphasized his sentiment, stating, "Taking Over is the best song in the World… To me, that is the best song in the world." The broadcaster's declaration underscores the impact and resonance of Shatta Wale's music, particularly within the Ghanaian and global music scene.



"Taking Over," produced by Willis Beatz and released nearly seven years ago, features collaborations with Joint 77, Addi Self, and Captan. Its infectious beats and lyrical prowess have cemented its status as a standout track in Shatta Wale's repertoire and within the broader dancehall music gathering an impressive 20 million views on YouTube.



Watch the music video below:



