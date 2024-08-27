Job hunting while pregnant.? Here Is What To Do.

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: indeed.com

Searching for a job while pregnant requires understanding your rights and deciding when to disclose your pregnancy. You’re not legally obligated to mention it during interviews, but if visibly showing, it’s advisable to be honest. Key steps include knowing the company's policies on parental leave, preparing a plan for time off, and ensuring you're committed to the role. Federal laws like the Pregnancy Discrimination Act protect you from hiring discrimination, though eligibility for the Family and Medical Leave Act depends on your tenure. Prioritize sharing your strengths and qualifications, while being prepared for potential follow-up questions about your pregnancy.



