Joe Mettle eulogises 'great brother' KODA; 'God knows best'

Music of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: Classfmonline

In a recent interview with Class 91.3 FM, Joe Mettle fondly recalled his experiences with KODA, the late gospel artist and producer.



Mettle cherished memories of their early collaborations in a small studio in Takoradi, where KODA first produced Mettle's debut song.



Reflecting on their journey together, Mettle highlighted KODA's humility and willingness to offer advice despite Mettle being younger.



They shared a close bond, often discussing future plans and music projects.



Mettle expressed shock and sadness at KODA's sudden passing, recalling their last conversation about music equipment.



He praised KODA as a great brother and emphasized that "God knows best" in times of loss.