Joeboy discusses social media's impact on music industry

Nigerian musician Joeboy has discussed the transformative influence of social media on the music landscape, emphasizing its role in dismantling barriers and fostering new opportunities for artists and fans.



In an interview on 3FM, Joeboy highlighted how platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok have revolutionized music creation, sharing, and consumption.



He emphasized how social media has empowered artists to directly engage with a global audience, allowing them to bypass traditional gatekeepers and promote their music independently.



"Social media has completely transformed the game for myself and countless artists. It enables us to reach audiences worldwide without solely relying on mainstream media or record labels. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have become indispensable tools for promoting our music and connecting with fans instantly," Joeboy remarked.



Joeboy also acknowledged the potential pitfalls of social media, noting how it can perpetuate a misleading facade that blurs the lines between reality and perception.



"I could snap a picture in front of a private jet, say nothing, and suddenly bloggers will claim I've purchased a jet. People who don't know me personally might believe it as truth. This illustrates how easily social media can distort reality," Joeboy elaborated.



He further discussed the democratizing effect of social media on the music industry, highlighting how aspiring artists can gain recognition by simply posting covers or original songs online.



"Today, newcomers can enter the industry by sharing a song or cover from their bedroom. It can quickly garner millions of views, attracting collaboration offers and connections from across the globe," Joeboy explained.