John Dumelo bags master's degree in law

Entertainment of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo marked a significant academic milestone as he proudly announced his graduation with a Master's Degree in Law, specializing in Natural Resources, from the University of Ghana Law School.



Sharing the news on Friday, January 26, Dumelo expressed gratitude, saying, “I graduated with a Masters Degree in Law(Natural Resources) from the University of Ghana law school today. To God be the Glory!! #idey4u #3rdmasters #PraiseGod.”



Dumelo's wife joined in celebrating his achievement by attending the graduation ceremony with him.



Taking to her Instagram page, She shared a picture of her husband in his graduation attire and expressed her pride, saying, “Congratulations to the love of my life @johndumelo1 for bagging a master's degree in natural resources law at the University of Ghana Law School. Super proud of you. Help me welcome the newest expert in natural resources law.”