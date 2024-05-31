John Legend says he’s ‘horrified’ by allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Entertainment of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: CNN

John Legend addressed allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, expressing horror at video evidence of Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.



Legend emphasized believing women making accusations and supporting them for accountability and healing.



Combs denied allegations, with multiple ongoing lawsuits, including Ventura’s settled 2023 case.



Despite their collaboration on a song, Legend condemned Combs’ actions as shameful, advocating for accountability and healing for victims.



Legend also discussed his podcast “Afghan Star,” highlighting its impact on Afghan music culture amid Taliban control, showcasing resilience and the power of music.