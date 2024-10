Movies of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: Ghanaweekend

Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku is optimistic that NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, will revitalize the struggling movie industry if he returns to power.



In an interview, she cited issues like funding and distribution but remains hopeful about positive changes.



Danku’s new film releases on November 1, 2024.