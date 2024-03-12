John Peasah: 'YOLO' actor's sister opens up about his condition

Movies of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaians awoke on Friday, March 8, 2024, to distressing news regarding John Bredu Peasah, fondly known as Drogba from the popular 'YOLO' series.



Drogba is currently grappling with a rare condition known as demyelination, a disorder that impacts the protective covering of nerves, leading to issues with movement, sensation, and vision.



The revelation came from his colleague, Jeffery Nortey, who also launched an appeal for funds to support the actor.



In an interview with Hitz FM on March 11, 2024, Drogba’s sister, Hannah Mensah, confirmed her brother's diagnosis, shedding light on the ordeal their family has been enduring. She disclosed that Drogba has been confined to their home since his last season on the series.



"Right now we are in the hospital because of his eyes; he’s having double vision with the right eye, and he’s having pain with it. We come once every week for treatment," she shared.



Hannah Mensah narrated the challenges they face, including regular hospital visits for various tests and medications. Currently, they await the results of a test that had to be conducted abroad for a more precise diagnosis.



She expressed concerns about Drogba's deteriorating health, mentioning that he remains weak and dependent on assistance for daily tasks, although he can manage to visit the washroom and walk with support.



The plea for assistance was heartfelt as she appealed to the public for any form of support, whether in cash, kind, or through innovative ideas. The response, she mentioned, has been overwhelming, with numerous individuals, including medical professionals, offering help and suggestions.



"We just pray that they have a solution," she remarked, acknowledging the outpouring of love and assistance received thus far.



She extended gratitude to everyone who had extended support, expressing hope that a solution would soon be found for her brother's condition.