Entertainment of Thursday, 18 July 2024

Source: Skynews

Johnny Depp, renowned actor, musician, and painter, has launched his new art collection "Tarot," featuring pieces like "The Empress" inspired by ex-partner Vanessa Paradis.



The collection reflects themes from his life and career, released shortly after winning a defamation case against Amber Heard.



Depp describes the artworks as personal interpretations akin to a tarot deck.