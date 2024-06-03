You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 03Article 1945514

Jolie and Pitt’s daughter Shiloh seeks name change

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, filed a petition to legally change her name to Shiloh Jolie on her 18th birthday, May 27.

The move mirrors her sister Vivienne's choice to drop Pitt from her name in a Playbill listing.

Shiloh is the first to formally request the change amidst her parents' ongoing divorce battle, sparked by allegations of abuse in 2016.

The legal saga involves custody disputes, property disagreements, and lawsuits.

Pitt sued Jolie for selling her stake in their winery, Château Miraval, without his consent, while Jolie claims Pitt restricted her from selling shares without an extensive non-disclosure agreement.

