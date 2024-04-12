Joselyn Dumas highlights safety risks and welfare neglect in creative industry

Movies of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Joselyn Dumas has spoken out against the dangers faced by creatives due to budget constraints, stressing that preventable deaths should never occur as a result.



The tragic death of actor Junior Pope in a boat accident on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, has brought these concerns to light. In a harrowing video shared online prior to the accident, Pope can be seen in the boat without a life jacket, urgently pleading with the boat's driver to slow down, expressing his reluctance to leave behind his three children.



The incident resulted in the loss of five lives, including that of Junior Pope.



In response, Joselyn Dumas, a prominent figure in the film industry, condemned the neglect of basic welfare needs for actors and actresses during productions, citing it as a violation of human rights that cannot be overlooked.



"Being denied basic welfare needs on a film set due to budget constraints is a complete violation of a creative's rights! May our lives not be cut short in pursuit of our livelihoods ????????. We must strive for better. RIP #juniorpope. May God provide comfort and strength to his family. ????????????," she expressed in a post on X.